Newsdiary Publisher Launches New Platform

Danlami Nmodu, publisher of the online newspaper, Newsdiary, has launched a new platform he called Modus Operandum.

The online platform will publish policy analysis, insightful opinions, reviews and reports on issues of public interest.

The platform was unveiled by Nmodu on Wednesday.

The publisher said his decision to float an additional platform is to give back to society.

He said the idea for Modus Operandi came to him after attending a leadership course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Kuru Jos.

He said, “After reflecting on the investment in me, I believe I needed to float this platform for insightful analysis of national issues. Hopefully Modus Operandum will emerge as a leading platform contributing towards policy reports and the policy briefs that may be relevant to public administration in Nigeria.

“Essentially, Modus Operandum will for now remain accessible to the public.”

Nmodu is currently the Deputy President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers GOCOP.

According to the publisher, Modus Operandum will not be driven by the daily routine of breaking news but will remain relevant and throw penetrating insight into relevant contemporary issues,

He listed the areas of interest to include health, public policy, election and democracy issues, anti corruption matters, defence security and diplomatic issues among other.