NEXT Cash ‘N Carry Fire Big Loss To Nigeria—Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has described the fire that broke out on Sunday at NEXT Cash ‘N Carry Supermarket in Abuja as catastrophic and a big loss to Nigeria.

Farouq stated that the loss is not just to the management of this company but also a big loss to the Federal Government and the country at large.

In a statement issued in Abuja by her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, the Minister said “This is a very unfortunate incident. It is catastrophic and a loss not just to the management of this company but to the government and the country at large.

“Immediately the fire started, we deployed the National Emergency Management Agency together with other sister agencies to come and assist in rescue operations. As you can see, the extent of damage cannot be quantified.

“The government offers its deepest sympathy to the management and team of NEXT Cash ‘N Carry and we will also come in as a government to see how we can support this organisation.”

Farouq noted that public buildings should put in place the necessary arrangement to prevent such disasters.

She also thanked well-meaning Nigerians for their support in trying to salvage some items and called for caution as more outbreaks would be expected in the harmattan season.

“It is also critically important that an establishment like this or any other commercial or public building should put in place necessary arrangements to prevent disasters like this and also update their fire prevention drills,” she added.

The mall’s General Manager, Neil Pape, in his response sought the government’s support as the firm rebuilds the business premise.

He said, “The loss is still under investigation and it is huge. As soon as we have the total amount lost and we get the records of all the stock in our business, we will give you feedback in a press release.

“This is devastating because it happened on Sunday. We have had all manner of high-profile persons coming in to assist and see what happened. We will need the support of the government as we streamline plans to open a new store.”