Next Oyo Governor Will Emerge From My Camp, Makinde Boasts

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that, though his tenure ends in May 2027, members of his team will continue the good work in the state in different capacities.

Makinde stated this on Sunday at the Thanksgiving Service held at the Cathedral of St Peter’s, Aremo, Ibadan, to mark the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Oyo State.

He assured all residents of the state of continued good governance after the expiration of his tenure, stressing that his government had built a strong foundation for the state as it enters its next phase.

Makinde, who had earlier read the second Bible lesson from Matthew 5:1-12, congratulated all residents of Oyo State on witnessing the celebration of the state’s golden jubilee, which he noted was due to God’s grace.

He said that his emergence as governor of the state in 2019 after contesting for eight years could only be attributed to God’s mercy, which enabled the state to experience a new beginning.

In his goodwill message on the occasion, former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, lauded Makinde’s leadership style and transformation agenda in the state.

“I thank Gov. Makinde for faithfully serving the people of Oyo State.

“As you celebrate this 50th anniversary, I pray that the next fifty years of the great state will be exemplary.

May God continue to bless our governor and all the members of his team.

“As I conclude, I want to make a request to Nigerians to, please, always remember us politicians in prayers.

“We are the problem of Nigeria. No other person. Nigeria is not a poor country but only poorly governed.

“Remember us in your prayers that God should touch our hearts to use public money for public good, Obi said.

In his sermon entitled: “Gratitude,” the Archbishop of Ibadan Province, the Most Rev’d Williams Aladekugbe, said God has been good to Oyo State.

Aladekugbe hailed past leaders who contributed meaningfully to the growth of the state in the last 50 years.

He congratulated the governor for his people-oriented programme, which he said, had shaped the state and brought about infrastructure development, improved workers and pensioners’ welfare and peaceful coexistence, among others.

The Archbishop thereafter offered special prayers for the governor, past leaders of the state, and Nigeria as well as for the continuity of good governance.