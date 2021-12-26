Next Supermarket Fire: FCT Minister Orders Full Investigation, Commiserates With Management

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has ordered full investigation into the cause of the fire incident that occurred on Sunday morning at the NEXT Cash ‘N Carry Supermarket in Jahi, Abuja.

The Minister said the investigation was imperative to prevent a recurrence in any other business establishment within the FCT.

Bello expressed shock and deep sadness over the fire that engulfed the Supermarket in Abuja.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, Bello, on behalf of the FCT Administration and the entire residents of the FCT, commiserated with the management and staff members of the supermarket and the FCT business community over the unfortunate incident

The minister also commended the FCT Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service, the Fire Service Departments of the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Guards Brigade and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc that responded with their fire-fighting equipment

Meanwhile, a member of staff of the supermarket told journalists that the fire was caused by an electrical surge.

He noted that it started from the first floor of the building around 8am on Sunday morning.

He said, “The fire started around 8am. We called the fire service but the firefighters did not arrive on time. We attempted to put out the fire but we couldn’t find the key to the fire truck stationed at the supermarket.

“The fire won’t have escalated if they had arrived on time. The fire was caused by an electrical surge.”

The FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Ben Igwe, said the police were there to ensure the place is adequately secured.

He added that the place was barricaded to discourage hoodlums from looting the store.

Igwe said the cause of the fire cannot be immediately ascertained.