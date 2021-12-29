NFF Appoints Jose Peseiro As New Super Eagles Coach

By Ukpe Philip

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved the appointment of Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles new head coach.

The appointment of Peseiro was based on the recommendation of the Technical and Development sub-committee .

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was relieved of his job earlier in December.

To fill the vacuum, Augustine Eguavoen, ex-Super Eagles international was however appointed as interim coach for the national team.

Based on the new appointment, the football governing body has resolved that Eguavoen will be in charge of the three-time African Champions at the African Cup of Nations next year in Cameroon.

According to the NFF, the new coach, Peseiro will join the team as an observer.

The Super Eagles legend, Eguavoen, will return to his role as technical director of the NFF after the AFCON, a position he held before the sack of Rohr.

Peseiro, 61, was the head coach of Venezuela national team until August 2021.

The Portuguese was also in charge of Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto and El Ahly of Egypt.

