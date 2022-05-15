NFF Appoints Peseiro As Super Eagles Head Coach

Football
By Ukpe Philip

The  Nigeria Football Federation has announced the appointment of Joeé Santos Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

The NFF made the decision known in a statement on Sunday.

Peseiro’s appointment is with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and him, NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire said.

The statement said, “Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three–time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies.

“The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.” 

