NFF Sets 2026 World Cup Quarter Final Target For Finidi As Super Eagles Coach

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Gusau has opened up on the target set for the newly-appointed Super Eagles coach, Finidi George and other important details of his contract.

George was unveiled as the team’s new head coach during the week, taking over from Jose Peseiro, under whom he was the first assistant coach for 20 months.

Advertisement

The details of his contract and target were not revealed officially at the unveiling on Monday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Gusau has now revealed the details of Finidi’s contract and the target set for him by the Nigeria Football Federation.

He also denied that Finidi was offered a one-year contract as reported in some section of the media.

He said: “I don’t know where the one-year contract information emanated from, all I know is that, as far as our contract with Finidi is concerned, he is going to be in charge of the team till the end of 2026.

Advertisement

“So I don’t think 2026 is going to be a one-year contract.

“The key thing is, in every contract, there must be some indices and some targets that you must put in place for somebody in order for him to get optimal performance.”

Gusau confirmed that Finidi George has been tasked with qualifying the Super Eagles for the semi-finals of the Nations Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

“So these are the main targets we put in place for him in the contract, and by the grace of God, we are working hard to see how we can achieve that.”

The NFF boss also shut down speculations that the Federation forced Daniel Amokachi on Finidi George as the team’s assistant coach contrary to widespread reports.

Advertisement

Gusau said: “I was very happy when we unveiled Finidi to Nigeria. The NFF Technical Director put all the names on the list, and they chose the best they felt would work. All the names you saw as assistants to Finidi were chosen by him.”

The quartet of Daniel Amokachi, Benjamin James, Olatunji Baruwa, Chima Onyeike and Mehmet Ozturk will form the new coaching crew of the Super Eagles headed by Finidi George.

Their first match in charge of the team is the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 7, while they will also take on Benin Republic three days later in Ivory Coast.