NFF To Unveil Finidi George As Super Eagles Coach On Monday

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Football Federation have announced plans to unveil Finidi George as the new head coach of Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.



Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, alongside Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Tinuke Watti, President of NFF Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, are among prominent personalities expected at the unveiling.



George, who passed up an opportunity to coach a second-tier team in Spain to return to Nigeria and lead two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC, won the Nigeria elite division title with the People’s Elephant in his second season and has left the club with a chance of retaining the title this season, with six matches to go.



When George formally bowed out of the Aba giants days ago, Enyimba FC remained in third place on the NPFL log, with 53 points from 32 matches, four adrift of table-toppers Enugu Rangers and three off second-placed Remo Stars.



The 52-year-old spent 20 months as assistant to Portuguese José Peseiro from the summer of 2022, during which the Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and came within 28 minutes of a fourth African title in Cote d’Ivoire three months ago.



George, who as a player won 62 caps for Nigeria at senior level, during which he won the Africa Cup of Nations gold, silver and bronze, and played in two FIFA World Cup finals, has the immediate task of picking maximum points from 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa (home) and Benin Republic (away) in a few weeks.