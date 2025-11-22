N’Forest Defeat Liverpool At Anfield To Put Pressure On Slot

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nottingham Forest earned a 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday to pile pressure on Arne Slot.

The defeat at Anfield was Liverpool’s sixth loss in their last seven Premier League matches and left them eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

The visitors took the lead in the 33rd minute when defender Murillo shot powerfully past Alisson to stun the home crowd.

Nicola Savona added the second goal immediately after the restart, following an assist by former Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored the third goal in the 78th minute after Alisson saved from Omari Hutchinson.

It was Nottingham Forest’s second consecutive win after their 3-1 victory over Leeds United before the international break.

Liverpool has endured a disappointing start to the season despite spending £450m in the summer.

The team’s captain, Virgil Van Dijk, was critical of their performance against Nottingham Forest.

He said, “We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we’re 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, and the fight; it was too rushed. It’s a very difficult situation at the moment.

“There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things, and that’s human when you’re in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before, and in the end, we’re in a very difficult moment. We don’t get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.

“It’s a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team sport, and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going.”

On the other side, Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White was full of praise for his teammates for their stunning showing at Anfield.

He said, “I didn’t expect it, but it’s happened. I’m out there trying to help the team as much as possible. I thought the boys were brilliant today. Delighted we got the three points, but I hope we’re out of the relegation zone.

“We felt comfortable even though we didn’t have the ball. We were defensively secure, and that’s a credit to the boys and the manager. Delighted to get another goal, but we got a clean sheet and three points at Anfield, which is an incredible thing.

“They’re still a great team with incredible individuals. When you’re in a tough patch, we know it’s hard to get out of it. We knew we’d have a chance, and it was about us being solid and taking our chance when we got it.

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back when they take on PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Nottingham Forest will face Malmö in the Europa League on Thursday.

In the other Premier League games on Saturday, Brighton defeated Brentford 2-1, Crystal Palace earned a 2-0 win over Wolves, and Fulham pipped Sunderland 1-0, while West Ham and Bournemouth played out a 2-2 draw.