Ngige Recalls How He Outwitted Godfathers As Anambra Governor

Senator Chris Ngige, former governor of Anambra State and presently the minister of labour and employment, weekend, said his 34-month stint as governor of the state was fought by his godfathers because he chose to work for the masses.

Ngige spoke at the Awka Egwu Uzu festival, Awka, where he was conferred with the title of ‘onyili mmagba’ by the traditional ruler of the Ancient Awka Kingdom, Eze Uzu (Dr) Gibson Nwosu.

The labour minister said, “I decided to work for the people because that was the main crux of the problem. Will you stand and work for the people or the godfathers? I stood with the people and worked for them.

“Hitherto, Awka was a village but we tranformed the village to a befitting capital city. We brought infrastructure development and introduced reforms in the public service.

“We tarred all the roads in the GRA, Awka. We dualised Nnamdi Azikiwe Road and put street-lights on them. We repaired the water scheme and got water running in three quarters of the city, including Akwata.

“We also improved electricity. The Agu Awka power station with a big 60KVA sub-injector station was brought during my time as governor to complement the Nibo power station and we had electricity here in Awka.

“We put up the Ngozika Housing Estate. The housing estate for workers was done by us.

“We brought Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Awka. Before then, land grabbers like the people who claim to be fighting for traditional rulership of Awka had taken the land from CBN but we recovered and returned it to CBN.

“I also recovered the land near gulf course from the land grabbers and handed it over to NNPC and they brought mega station to us here in Awka.

Ngige thanked the people of Awka for honouring him with the title.