Ngige Under Fire Over ‘Nigeria Is Broke’ Comment

Labour Minister Chris Ngige has come under criticisms for admitting that Nigeria ‘is broke’.

Although the critics did not directly point accusing finger at Ngige, they said he, alongside other members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet drove Nigeria to its current dangerous state’.

An economist, Abel Eze, said, “Ngige has done well to have told us the truth we already know. But he was economical with how we got into this mess. He was part of the cabinet that squandered our common wealth when we should be saving.”

A businessman, James Idoko, said, “Gov Samuel Ortom has been crying over Nigeria’s dwindling state. But we kept quiet.

“Ngige has confirmed it. But he didn’t tell us if he objected to Nigeria using over N32bn to renovate the National Assembly complex. Ngige didn’t tell us how members of Buhari’s cabinet who are frustrating our university education could easily buy APC presidential primary forms from their back pockets at N100m. Nigeria is broke, but broken into the pockets of the likes of Ngige.”

A security expert, Uche Mefor, said, “We are in trouble already. Ngige will later this year tell Nigerians that there are no funds to conduct general elections next year.

“We are broke to the extent that terrorists have taken over the nation’s capital, Abuja. The solution is to vote failed people out.”

Recall that Ngige yesterday said Nigeria is broke, to the extent that ‘funds for capital projects in 2023 will be a major challenge’.

He spoke at an event to mark the 2022 World Day Against Child Labour.

Quoting him, “I can tell you that Nigeria is broke. There is no money to fund capital projects next year. As you can see, the dollar that has been hovering around N500 and N600 is now above N700.

“The money that the FAAC has been sharing is money from taxes, customs and other revenue-generating agencies.

“The National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) no longer remits money to FAAC. So, the situation calls for patriotism from all Nigerians. The lack of money to fund capital projects would have implication on capacity to create jobs. If jobs are not created, poverty will increase in the country.”

He called for negotiation between members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the federal government to find a lasting solution to the ASUU strike.