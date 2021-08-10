NGO Engages Sexual Violence Survivors

A non-governmental organization, Soroptimist International, Gwarinpa Branch, Abuja, has given advice and information on how survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence can take cope with the trauma.

The group sought to educate the survivors of human trafficking, rape, sexual violence and other traumatic experiences on how to prevent themselves from slipping into depression .

The group did this at a symposium organized in Abuja titled, “Mental Health in Nigeria: Sexual Violence & Rape Impact”.



Speaking at the event, the newly elected President of the Soroptimist Gwarinpa Chapter, Edith Oby Obiekwe, said it was especially important that the survivors of these traumatic events should not be stigmatized.

Also speaking, the immediate past President, Helen Adesanya, also emphasized the importance of not subjecting the survivors to stigmatization as this discourages them from speaking out against the perpetrators.

The event was attended by dozens of victims of sexual violence and trafficking.