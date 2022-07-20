NGO To Host International Education Conference In S/Africa

Transnational non-governmental organization (NGO), Prakis Educational Services, has announced plans to host an international educational conference to address the educational issues plaguing the African continent.

The NGO plans to do this by bringing all relevant stakeholders and interested communities together under one roof to brainstorm and come up with positive solutions.

The conference, which is known as ‘Prakis –IEC’, will hold in Pretoria, South Africa from 12th to 17th September 2022 with the theme ‘Transformation of Education in Africa towards Globalization’.

The NGO announced this in a press release seen by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, adding that the conference will be the beginning of an annual ‘Prakis –IEC’ series which seek to create a platform where there can be exchange of ideas and knowledge among relevant stakeholders.

The press release read in part, “It’s a known fact that African countries suffered colonialism for centuries, such as in politics, trade, culture, education, etc. For over 400 years, African countries were colonised by different European countries, for instance, Mozambique was colonized by Portugal, South Africa by the Netherlands and Britain, Mali by France, Libya by Italy, Burundi by Belgium, etc.

“As a result, most African countries were compelled to copy their colonisers’ curriculum. This practice has been a cause for African states to design their educational curriculum to please the colonisers thinking that it is the right way to participate in the global world. Though liberated, many countries in Africa have not fully decolonised their curricula.

“The danger of Africa still seeking expatriates from western countries and continuing to be a consuming and not a producing continent needs to be confronted now. The educational curriculum designed to subject Africa’s brilliant and intelligent children to perpetually hunt for jobs in foreign countries while leaving our continent in shambles needs to be addressed. Furthermore, the decaying of African morals and values need to be redressed. Prakis Educational Services believe that it is high time to frontally and collectively confront the African educational, industrial, and entrepreneurial flaws through a continental platform that can ensure a continental paradigm shift in the right direction.

“It is in this light that Prakis Educational services decided to organize an International Education Conference in partnership with the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), Pan- African Parliament, African Career Development Centre (ACDC), African Tourism Board (ATB), Achievers University, Nigeria and Revealed Word University, South Africa, Rwanda, and the USA, Moleboheng Matli Foundation, SouthGerian Lifestyle, COWAN, and many more”.

The conference will be opened by His Excellency, Dr Thabo Mbeki- Former President, Republic of South Africa and its Global Royal Ambassador will be the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Highness Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi who would be leading and championing the ‘Transformation of Education agenda in Africa’.

The Keynote Speakers are: H.E Dr Lazarus Chakwera (President, the Republic of Malawi), Chief), Prof. Emeritus Olu Aina, Prof. PLO Lumumba and Dr Ziphora Moichela.

Other expected guest speakers are: Hon. Lindiwe Sisulu (Minister of Tourism RSA), High Chief Gabriel Igbinedion (Founder of Igbinedion University, Nigeria), Professor David Mosoma (Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of South Africa & Chairman of CRL commission, South Africa), Engr (Dr.) Noah Dallaji (Founder & President of African Children Talent Discovery Foundation), Hon. Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle (Former Chief Justice of The Gambia), Dr Talib Rifai (Patron of the African Tourism Board & Former Secretary-General of UNWTO), Prof Jeleel Ojuade, Hon. Ms Moleboheng Matli.