NGO To Sue NPC For Violating Procurement Act In Multi-Billion Census Contract

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Population Commission (NPC) has been requested to justify the bidding procedures for selecting preferred bidders for the procurement of multi- billion naira worth of equipment for the 2023 census.

Advertisement

The Network for the Actualization of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) made the demand and also threatened to sue the NPC, in a letter obtained by THE WHISTLER.

In the letter titled, ‘NGO Threatens To Sue NPC Over Misprocurement and Cost of 2023 Census,’ signed by Akingunola Omoniyi and addressed to the Chairman of the NPC, NEFGAD accused the NPC of violating some provisions of the Procurement Act 2007 by awarding contracts without following due process.

The NGO alleged that the NPC “circumvented open competitive bidding during bid solicitation in the procurement process for the award of contract for the procurement of Personal Digital Assistant(PDAs) and designing of E-recruitment Portal for the conduct of the 2023 census.”

The Nigerian government announced the 2023 census will be conducted on May 3 to May 5 by the NPC, an agency which conducts census.

The last census was conducted in 2006.

Advertisement

Recently, the Minister for State Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba said N869bn ($1.88bn) has been provided for the conduct of the census.

This is almost double the N532.7bn the NPC announced as the estimated budget for the exercise in November 2022.

The NEFGAD said the NPC has to show a proof of contracting Messr Zinox, Manifold Computer Ltd, Digital Direct Ltd, Mahib Global Vent, Tartan Engr Ltd and International Control System as preferred bidders.

The NGO also demanded the means that the Commission arrived at “project cost/pricing at all intervals/stages of pricing that shows you have observed/received strict confidentiality and tgat you have not requested clarification in a manner not permitted by the public procurement Act.

“Your unit rate of N110,242.39 for Personal Digital Assistant; N15, 750.00 for backpacks protective pouch and estimated logistics of N960,000,000 are grossly exaggerated and your approach to the entire exercise suggested high level internal collusion between the Commission and the selected bidders’

Advertisement

“The percentage Customs duty of 20.24% adopted by your Commission is against the government approved rate of 20% for electronic gadgets, among numerous infractions observed in the entire process.

“That your office maintains unhealthy communication with ‘selected’ bidders against the dictate of the Public Procurement Act.”

The NGO further requested for proof that the NPC followed the Federal Executive Council order on 40 per cent local content.

NEFGAD said it has resolved to “sue the NPC for violation of the Procurement Act unless the Commission show cause why it should not take such action.”