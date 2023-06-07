Ngolo Kante Joins Ronaldo, Benzema In Saudi Arabia’s League, To Pocket €100m Annually

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

French football player, Ngolo Kante has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

Kante joins Cristiano Ronaldo, recently signed Kareem Benzema and other top European stars in the Arabian league after signing a two-year deal worth €100m yearly.

His departure to Al Ittihad was announced by top football journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday.

Chelsea signed Kante back in 2016 from Leicester City for £32 million. Coming back of a stellar and miraculous campaign with the Foxes, Kante became a mainstay in the Chelsea midfield, playing as a defensive midfielder and propelling Antonio Conte’s side to a Premier League title.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad on Tuesday in a deal that will see him earn over €400 million in two years

Al Ittihad are managed by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and finished five points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr – who came second – last season.