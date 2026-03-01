NGX Boosts Shareholder Returns With Cash Dividend, Bonus Shares

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) are set to receive N3.00 dividend per share and a one-for-three bonus share issue following the company’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The capital market infrastructure company announced the payout after posting a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N15.6bn, reflecting improved profitability, stronger liquidity and a reinforced balance sheet despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

The Group’s Board of Directors approved the 2025 audited financial statements at its meeting on February 24, 2026, following a review by the Board Risk and Audit Committee. The Board subsequently declared a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in total dividend and approved the 1-for-3 bonus share issuance as part of efforts to enhance shareholder returns.

Financial statements released by the Group showed that core revenue grew by 36 per cent to N22.9bn in 2025, up from N16.9bn recorded in 2024, supported by stronger investor participation and increased activity across the Exchange’s core business segments.

Operating profit also rose significantly, increasing 44.4 per cent to N11.8bn, while earnings per share stood at N4.75 during the review period. The company also reported a year-on-year reduction in total expenses, reflecting improved cost management and operational efficiency.

According to the company, the growth in revenue was largely driven by sustained expansion across its trading, listing and market services businesses, alongside improved customer penetration amid rising investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

The Group further strengthened its balance sheet during the period, with total assets rising to N71.0bn as of December 31, 2025, from N68.0bn in the previous year, while shareholders’ equity increased to N55.2bn, reflecting strong retained earnings growth and a more robust capital base.

Finance costs also declined sharply by 67 per cent, following significant deleveraging of the company’s balance sheet, which improved its debt profile and enhanced financial flexibility.

As part of its shareholder reward strategy, the Board approved a final dividend of N2.00 per ordinary share, bringing the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to N3.00 per share, representing a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In addition to the cash dividend, shareholders will receive one new ordinary share for every three shares held, with April 10, 2026 set as the qualification date for the bonus share issuance.

The company explained that the combined dividend increase and bonus issue reflect a balanced capital allocation approach designed to reward investors while maintaining adequate financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, said the performance demonstrates the resilience of the Group’s business model and the effectiveness of disciplined strategic execution.

“Our 2025 performance demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of disciplined strategic execution. Strong revenue growth, improved operating margins and a strengthened balance sheet reinforce our commitment to delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value,” he said.

Kwairanga noted that the increased dividend and bonus share issuance reflect the Board’s confidence in the sustainability of the Group’s earnings and the robustness of its capital position.

He added that the company remains committed to deepening Nigeria’s capital market and expanding investment opportunities through new listings expected to broaden and strengthen the market.

Also commenting, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said the Group delivered strong top-line growth and enhanced profitability despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

According to him, the company’s 36 per cent revenue growth, improved operational efficiency and successful deleveraging have significantly strengthened its capital base and financial flexibility.

Popoola also noted that the company’s strong financial position places it in a good position to comply with evolving regulatory requirements, including the recent upward review of minimum capital thresholds by the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC).

“Our robust balance sheet positions us to meet new thresholds seamlessly while continuing to invest in liquidity expansion, product innovation and market infrastructure to build a resilient, globally competitive exchange group,” he said.

With stronger liquidity, diversified revenue streams and a strengthened capital structure, NGX Group said it remains well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to shareholders while supporting the continued development of Nigeria’s capital market.