NGX Group, SEC, Police Deepen Collaboration Against Financial Crime

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Nigeria Police have deepened collaboration to strengthen investor protection, market integrity, and the fight against financial crimes in the capital market.

This was reaffirmed when the NGX hosted a Closing Gong Ceremony in honour of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The event, held at the NGX, highlighted a coordinated approach by the Exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Nigeria Police Force to combat financial crime, deter illegal investment activities, and reinforce confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking at the ceremony, Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, said market integrity could only be sustained through strong institutional alignment. He noted that collaboration among regulators, enforcement agencies and market infrastructure institutions was critical to protecting investors and building a resilient and credible market capable of supporting economic growth.

The Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, emphasized that investor protection remained central to the Commission’s mandate, adding that closer cooperation with law enforcement significantly strengthens enforcement capacity.

According to him, such partnerships enhance deterrence against market abuse and fraudulent investment schemes while boosting confidence in the capital market.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Egbetokun reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to supporting a transparent and well-regulated financial system.

He said a credible capital market was vital to Nigeria’s economic development, stressing that the police would continue to work with regulators and market operators to prevent financial crime and safeguard investors.

Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ahonsi Unuigbe, said effective market discipline depended on respect for rules and decisive action against misconduct.

He added that the active involvement of the Nigeria Police Force sent a strong signal that protecting the capital market was a national priority.

Also speaking, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, noted that innovation and market growth must be supported by robust oversight and enforcement frameworks.

Advertisement

He said the collaboration with the SEC and the police reflected a unified commitment to preserving the credibility and long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s capital market.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders across the capital market ecosystem, all of whom reiterated their commitment to accountability, transparency and investor confidence.