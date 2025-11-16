NGX Market Capitalization Drops To N93.5trn Despite Surge In Deals

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended the week on a downward note as key market indicators declined, even as trading activity witnessed a substantial surge.

Market capitalization fell to N93.5trn, while the All-Share Index dropped by 1.68 per cent to close at 147,013.59 points, reflecting broad sell sentiment across several major sectors.

Despite the bearish close, activity on the Exchange strengthened considerably, with investors transacting 7.325 billion shares valued at N156.425bn in 134,383 deals.

This marked a strong rise from the previous week’s 3.575 billion shares worth N107.011bn traded in 146,429 deals, showing increased investor engagement and heightened liquidity in the market.

Market data showed that most indices finished lower for the week, underscoring the broad market weakness.

However, a few key segments bucked the trend, including the NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Dividend Yield, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Growth, and NGX Sovereign Bond indices, which posted moderate gains.

These gains were driven largely by renewed interest in banking stocks, insurance counters, and consumer-focused equities.

The Financial Services Industry remained the dominant sector in terms of activity, accounting for 6.497 billion shares worth N87.38bn traded in 56,148 deals.

This represented 88.69 per cent of total equity turnover volume and 55.86 per cent of total value, reaffirming its position as the most active sector on the Exchange.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 180.775 million shares valued at N12.02bn, while the Services Industry ranked third with 138.365 million shares worth N2.40bn.

Heavy trading in Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc significantly influenced weekly market performance. The three companies jointly accounted for 4.752 billion shares worth N41.13bn exchanged in 14,304 deals.

Their combined activity contributed 64.87 per cent of the total turnover volume and 26.29 per cent of total value, highlighting robust investor appetite for key financial sector stocks.

Market breadth showed a notable improvement compared to the previous week. Forty-eight equities posted price gains, a sharp rise from 20 recorded earlier, while 45 equities closed lower, down from the 75 losers seen last week.

Fifty-three equities remained unchanged, slightly higher than the 51 recorded in the prior week, suggesting a more balanced market performance despite the overall decline in major indicators.

Analysts say the surge in deals and turnover signals rising investor participation, even though cautious sentiment continues to weigh on market direction. As macroeconomic conditions evolve, market watchers expect selective positioning across resilient sectors to continue driving trading activity in the coming weeks.