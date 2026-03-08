NGX Posts N177.69bn Turnover As All-Share Index Rises 2.15%

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian equities market recorded a total turnover of 3.695 billion shares valued at N177.69bn in 370,980 deals during the week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), reflecting sustained investor participation despite a moderation in trading activity.

The performance represents a decline compared with the previous week when investors exchanged 5.494 billion shares worth N196.71bn in 370,233 deals, indicating lower volume and value of transactions over the review period.

However, the broader market closed the week on a positive note as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation appreciated by 2.15 per cent and 2.16 per cent, respectively.

The benchmark index rose to 196,968.15 points, while the total market capitalisation increased to M126.44trn, reflecting renewed buying interest in several blue-chip stocks.

Sectoral performance across the market was largely positive, with most indices closing higher during the week. Nevertheless, a few indices recorded declines, including the NGX Insurance Index, NGX MERI Value Index, NGX Consumer Goods Index, NGX Growth Index, and the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which all ended the week in negative territory.

Analysis of trading by sector showed that the Financial Services Industry dominated market activity, accounting for 2.444 billion shares valued at N72.029bn traded in 145,628 deals.

This represented 66.14 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and 40.54 per cent of the total value recorded during the week. The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 326.073 million shares worth N39.51bn traded in 36,458 deals, while the Services Industry ranked third with 218.374 million shares valued at N2.01bn in 18,575 deals.

Trading activity was largely driven by Jaiz Bank Plc, Fortis Global Insurance Plc, and Access Holdings Plc, which emerged as the most active equities by volume during the week.

Transactions in the three companies accounted for 661.242 million shares valued at N8.06bn in 38,534 deals, contributing 17.90 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and 4.54 per cent of the overall value traded.

Market breadth also improved during the week, as 44 equities recorded price appreciation, higher than the 32 gainers posted in the preceding week.

Meanwhile, 58 equities depreciated in price, representing a decline from 69 decliners recorded previously, while 46 equities closed the week unchanged, slightly lower than the 47 stocks that remained flat in the previous week.

The positive close of the market, despite lower trading turnover, underscores continued investor confidence and portfolio repositioning across key sectors of the Nigerian capital market.