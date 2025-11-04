NGX Rally Lifts Investors’ Wealth by N35trn

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian equities market has sustained a remarkable bullish run in 2025, delivering about N35.07tn in capital gains to investors in the first 10 months of the year, despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including soaring inflation, exchange rate volatility, and political uncertainties.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 49.74 per cent year-to-date, rising from 102,926.40 points at the beginning of the year to 154,126.46 points as of October 31, 2025.

In the same period, the market capitalisation soared from N62.76trn to N97.83trn, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the domestic market and a growing preference for equities as a hedge against inflation.

Market analysts attribute the performance to a mix of government policy reforms, monetary easing, and strong participation by domestic investors.

A key catalyst was the capital-raising drive by Nigerian banks following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new minimum capital requirement directive, which mandates N500bn for international banks and N200bn for national banks.

In response, many lenders embarked on public offers, rights issues, private placements, and listings by introduction to meet the recapitalisation targets. These activities injected liquidity into the market and attracted fresh investments from institutional and retail investors, boosting trading activity and market depth.

The recapitalisation wave has also strengthened the banking sector’s capital base, positioning financial institutions to absorb future shocks while enhancing overall confidence in the financial system.

Analysts noted that the banking sector’s dominance in trading volumes and value throughout the year underscores its central role in driving the equities rally.

Monetary conditions further supported the market’s ascent. With yields on money market instruments declining below 2024 levels, many investors reallocated funds into equities to pursue higher returns.

Dividend expectations and strong half-year earnings from listed firms, particularly in the financial and consumer goods sectors, also buoyed investor sentiment.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Executive Vice Chairman of Hicap Securities Limited, Mr David Adonri, explained that corporate earnings were instrumental in sustaining the positive trajectory of the market.

“Most companies, especially the banks, released impressive half-year results during the quarter,” he said. “The market tends to maintain an upward trend during the earnings season, and this year’s performance was no exception.”

Adonri further noted that investors appear to be looking beyond short-term political risks. “The equities market is defying political uncertainties because investors are forward-looking,” he said. “The outlook for a favourable yield environment remains bright, which continues to attract new interest into the market.”

Similarly, the Managing Director of Arthur Steven Asset Management Limited, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, highlighted the growing influence of domestic investors in shaping market behaviour. He observed that the increasing dominance of local investors has reduced volatility and enhanced market resilience.

“This shift has naturally reduced volatility in stock prices as local investors tend to have more confidence in the market,” Amolegbe stated. “That’s why the NGX continues to advance despite economic challenges and policy uncertainties.”

Amolegbe added that recent government policy reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment and stabilising the economy have further strengthened investor optimism. “Some of these reforms may temporarily fuel inflation, but historically, stock prices often rise alongside inflation, making equities an attractive option in such environments,” he explained.

Despite underlying economic challenges, analysts believe the impressive year-to-date performance of the NGX reflects a maturing market with stronger domestic participation, improved liquidity, and renewed confidence in the long-term outlook of the Nigerian economy.

They expect the positive sentiment to persist into the final quarter of 2025, driven by ongoing capital-raising activities, policy reforms, and a stable earnings outlook for listed companies.