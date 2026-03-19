NGX Records N267bn Turnover In Holiday-Shortened Week

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……..ICT, Banking Stocks Dominate Trading

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a significant increase in trading activity during the week, with investors transacting a total of 8.761 billion shares valued at N267.253bn in 193,473 deals.

This represents a notable improvement compared to the previous week, when a total of 3.321 billion shares worth N164.85bn were traded in 318,907 deals, indicating stronger market participation despite fewer trading days.

The market operated for only three sessions during the review period following the Federal Government’s declaration of Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Despite the shortened trading week, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation recorded positive performance, appreciating by 1.39 per cent to close at 201,156.86 points and N129.13trn respectively. This reflects sustained investor confidence and bullish sentiment across key sectors of the market.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with most indices closing in the green. However, a few indices recorded losses, including the NGX Insurance Index, which declined by 0.42 per cent, and the NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index, which fell by 2.34 per cent. Similarly, the NGX Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Lotus II, and Commodity indices depreciated by 0.10 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 2.76 per cent, and 4.91 per cent respectively, while the NGX Sovereign Bond Index closed flat.

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In terms of activity, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector led the market by volume, accounting for 5.330 billion shares valued at N46.83bn across 21,573 deals. This represents 60.84 per cent and 17.52 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively, underscoring strong investor interest in the sector.

The Financial Services sector followed, recording a turnover of 2.765 billion shares worth N95.89bn in 75,103 deals, while the Consumer Goods sector ranked third with 174.484 million shares valued at N20.81bn billion in 20,693 deals.

Trading activity was largely driven by a few highly active stocks. The top three equities by volume, E-Tranzact International Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Wema Bank Plc, collectively accounted for 6.084 billion shares worth N40.66b in 5,570 deals. These transactions contributed significantly to overall market activity, representing 69.44 per cent of total traded volume and 15.21 per cent of total value.

Market breadth closed positive during the week, with 48 equities recording price appreciation, an increase from 34 gainers in the previous week. On the flip side, 43 equities declined in price, compared to 61 decliners recorded earlier, while 57 equities remained unchanged, slightly higher than the 53 recorded in the preceding week.

Overall, the week’s performance reflects a resilient market outlook, supported by increased trading volumes and gains in key indices, even as investors navigated a shortened trading window.