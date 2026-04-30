NHRC Condemns Effurun Extrajudicial Killing

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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta.

Reacting to the killing, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu SAN, in a statement in Abuja, described the incident as “deeply disturbing and a direct assault on human dignity”.

“No Nigerian should lose his/her life in the hands of those who swore to protect them. Every life matters and must be protected. The reported action of the officer involved is condemnable, unacceptable, and completely inconsistent with the principles of justice and a civilised society.

“I am concerned over the recurring incidents of excessive use of force by law enforcement officers and I call on the Nigeria Police Force to take urgent and decisive steps to address the issue” he said.

Ojukwu specifically urged the police authorities to subject officers deployed on special duties to periodic mental and psychological evaluations to ensure they are fit to carry arms and engage with civilians responsibly. He further called for the immediate disciplinary action against ASP Nuhu Usman in line with extant laws and police regulations.

Ojukwu also emphasised the need for the Nigeria Police Force to fully implement the recommendations of the Commission’s Panel on Police Brutality as a necessary step toward meaningful reform and prevention of future violations.

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“We hereby call for adequate compensation and justice for the family of the victim,” he stated.

The NHRC boss, warned that justice delayed only deepens public distrust in state institutions and undermines confidence in law enforcement.

He assured that the NHRC will continue to monitor the case closely and will persist in its advocacy for accountability, justice, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Nigerians.

“Nigeria must never normalise brutality. Justice must speak louder than silence. No badge should become a license to kill,” he concluded.

The Delta Police Command claimed that the deceased was apprehended, following intelligence linking him to the attempted shipment of a parcel allegedly containing a Beretta pistol and ammunition.

ASP Usman, the officer that led the operation, allegedly opened fire on the suspect who was already in their control. (