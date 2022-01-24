NHRC Says Children Are Endangered Species In Nigeria After 16-Year-Old Girl Was Raped To Death In Borno

The National Human Rights Commission,NHRC, has raised the alarm over the murder of children in parts of the country, stressing that women and children have become endangered species.

NHRC’s reaction is coming following reports of alleged murder of 3 children in Enugu, the untimely death of a pupil, Hanifa, in Kano, and the alleged rape and subsequent death of one 16-year-old Hajafani Aisha Umar in Borno.

NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN, said the commission will not rest but will follow up on the case until justice is served.

“Imagine, how can a humanitarian worker who is expected to provide protection for persons under his care allegedly behave in such a barbaric way? This is most unfortunate and unacceptable.

“The Commission is grateful to all stakeholders who have cooperated with the commission both within the government and civil society to deal with these heinous violations of human rights. We continue to count on your maximum cooperation,” Ojukwu said in a statement issued by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, NHRC, Deputy Director Public Affairs, on Monday.

Ojukwu advised governments to impose stiff sanctions on schools where human rights violations were perpetuated.