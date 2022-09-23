NHRC Takes Action On Assault On Police Orderly By Professor

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), has said that the “alleged brutal assault” on Police Inspector, Teju Moses, by Professor Zainab Duke Abiola is an affront to the dignity of the human person.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to our correspondent on Friday by the NHRC Deputy Director Public Affairs, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported the Police saying that the assault occurred on Tuesday following the refusal of the orderly to carry out menial and domestic chores at her residence.

The police said what the police officer was asked to do by her principal contravened her professional ethics.

Reacting to reports on the incident, Ojukwu said there is no justification for any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment of anyone including security operatives.

He expressed disappointment over the professor’s action, adding that “It is a criminal offence to assault the state agent.”

Though the professor and others have been arrested and arraigned, the NHRC said the Commission “will monitor the proceedings from beginning to end to ensure that justice is served diligently.

“We enjoin Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to carry out this statutory responsibility with caution to avoid exposing officers and men to hazards and risks such as the case of Inspector Teju Moses.

“As Nigerians, we all have the duty to protect them in order to encourage them to carry out their work in the best interest of the nation. Although the security of life and property remains the sole responsibility of the NPF, this does not mean that they do not deserve to be protected” Ojukwu stated.