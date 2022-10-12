NHRC Wants Nigerian Businesses To Pay Human Right Tax

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday called for payment of profit tax by businesses operating In the country.

The Commission said the tax, which should be a portion of their profit, will be used for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN (OFR) made the recommendation when he received the House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights and Legal Matters, according to a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the Commission’s Deputy Director Public Affairs.

“Businesses operating in Nigeria need to drop a certain percentage of their profits, no matter how small, into the funds to enhance the work of human rights in the country,” he said.

On the Human Rights Fund, Ojukwu charged the committee to liaise with the Senate to ensure that the “Commission’s Amendment Bill already passed by both chambers of the National Assembly is harmonized and sent to the President for assent.”

He added that when the bill is signed into law, the Commission will be able to cover more ground in terms of promotion, protection, and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

The statement partly read, “The lawmaker stated that in consideration of the essential nature of the amendment Bill the Committee ensured that the House of Representatives passed it in 2021 before it was subsequently passed by the Senate early this year.”