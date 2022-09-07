NHRC Warns Security Agents Against Parading Suspects, Says It’s Unconstitutional

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission has maintained that it remains unconstitutional for Nigeria’s security agents to parade suspects when they have not been convicted by a court.

The NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN, disclosed the Commission’s position while responding to journalists during the 2022 Media Parley which held on Wednesday at the Bukhari Bello auditorium , NHRC Headquarters in Abuja.

He was asked if the Commission supports the practice by security agencies, especially the Police, of parading suspects before the media.

“This is unconstitutional. This is a violation of the rights of the people but the police keeps on doing things,” Ojukwu replied.

He said anybody who had suffered this kind of development should report to the Commission for further legal action against violators.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) also raised the issue of alleged human rights violation by security agents across the country.

The Chairman, NUJ FCT, Emmanuel Ogbeche, raised the concerns during the parley.

Ogbeche noted the kind disposition of the Commission towards journalists.

In the same view, the NUJ FCT Correspondents Chapel, in a statement same day said “Nigeria was ranked second worst in West Africa in the Press Freedom Violation therefore putting us in second place behind Ghana in the quarterly report on Freedom of Expression (FOE) jointly put together by the Media Foundation for West Africa of Expression (MFWA) and NUJ between January-March 2022.”

On his part, the NHRC Executive Secretary assured journalists that the Commission will continue to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the media space remains wide and secure for the practice of journalism in the country.

He added that freedom of expression and the press is one of the hallmarks of a civilized society.

“It cannot be gainsaid that the safety of journalists has been an issue in the country and elsewhere in the world, given that some journalists operate under difficult conditions, where freedom of expression and the media are relegated to the background.

“There is no gainsaying that the media have consistently kept the public abreast with information on diverse issues, this has not only assisted citizens to demand accountability from the leaders but it has also enhanced citizens’ participation in governance, as people engage in discussions about governance.”