Nicki Minaj To Speak For Nigerian Christians At UN Event

American rapper, Onika Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, is set to address a United Nations event in New York on Tuesday, where she is expected to speak on reported jihadist killings targeting Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj will feature alongside the United States Ambassador to the UN, Michael Waltz, and Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and organiser of the event.

The development was disclosed on Sunday evening by Time Magazine’s senior political correspondent, Eric Cortellessa, via his X handle.

Confirming the announcement, Amb. Waltz hailed Minaj as “not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.”

He added that he appreciated her willingness to use her global platform to draw attention to what he described as “atrocities against Christians in Nigeria.”

Reacting to Waltz’s remarks, Minaj expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting that she regarded the responsibility with seriousness. She said she would “never stand down in the face of injustice,” stressing that her influence must serve a purposeful cause.

The planned UN appearance comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent remarks that a “Christian genocide” is ongoing in Nigeria, alongside his declaration that the country will be designated a “Country of Particular Concern.”

Trump also urged Congress to act swiftly on the matter—an action Minaj publicly applauded.

However, the Nigerian Federal Government has vehemently rejected accusations of religious persecution, insisting that the prevailing security crisis is driven by criminality rather than religious motives.

Despite Nigeria’s position, top U.S. officials continue to raise alarms over the situation.