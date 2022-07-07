Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Bags One-Year House Arrest, N22.9m Fine For Failing To Register As Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to a year of house arrest and fined N22.9 million ($55,000) for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty was sanctioned by US Attorney’s Office on Thursday. He had previously pleaded not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender at a California court in 2020 but changed his plea last September.

The 44 years old will now spend the next year in his multi-million-dollar Calabasas mansion.

Petty was convicted for first-degree attempted rape of a girl, 16, in 1995 and was required to inform authorities when he relocated to California with his wife in 2019.

The US law requires registered sex offenders to update their details in five days if their residence changes.

At his latest hearing, prosecutors said house arrest was not tough enough, and urged the judge to give Petty further prison time.

Hours after the sentencing, Nicki Minaj posted a picture of her husband and son on Instagram. Petty began dating the rapper in late 2018, with the pair having reportedly known each other since childhood.

The duo got married in 2019, and the union produced a son. Their relationship has proved controversial due to his criminal past, with Nicki defending her partner against criticism.

In August 2021, Jennifer Hough, Petty’s alleged rape victim, filed a lawsuit against both him and Minaj for attempted rape.

Hough also alleged that the couple harassed her and claimed that the duo tried to force her into renouncing her rape accusation, and even offered her $500,000 to do so.

She accused them of inflicting emotional distress, but eventually dropped the lawsuit against Minaj.

Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, had said, “The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!”