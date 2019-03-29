Nicolas Cage Files For Annulment 4 Days After Marriage

Advertisement

American actor, Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment, barely 4 days after getting married to Erika Koike.

According to TMZ, court records obtained says Nicolas Cage is already tired and sick of the marriage.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike tied the knot on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Las Vegas, the same day they applied for a marriage license.

By Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Nicolas Cage was already fed up with marriage, so he went back to the judge to ask for an order indicating that the marriage never happened.

The court record also shows that the 55-year-old actor has requested a divorce if an annulment isn’t possible.

Prior to this short union, Nicolas Cage had been married thrice to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley, and Patricia Arquette.