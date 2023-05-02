NiDCOM: Abike To Spend Another 4 Years In Tinubu’s Govt As Buhari Re-Appoints Her

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

This was disclosed in President Buhari’s letter the Senate seeking her confirmation.

The act establishing the NidCOM, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, states that the tenure of the chairman is four years and can be returned by the president once.

“The chairman and members of the Commission shall be appointed by the President subject to confirmation by the Senate and shall hold office for a period of 4years and may be re-appointed for a further term of 4 years and no more,” the act stipulates.

Buhari’s reappointment is coming few days to his transfer of power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

Abike is a card-carrying member of the All Progressive Congress and was part of the presidential campaign train of Tinubu.

As a lawmaker, she served as House of Representatives member, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos between 2003 and 2015.

Part of the function of the Commission is to reach out to Nigerian communities abroad as well as advise the government on diplomatic issues.