NIGCOMSAT Trains Enugu Youths On VSAT Configuration

About 120 youths across Enugu State’s 17 local government areas are currently being trained on Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) installation, configuration, maintenance, and enterprise in the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the training, spanning five days, is being conducted by the Nigerian Communication Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), in collaboration with the Enugu SME Centre and the Enugu State Office of Digital Economy.

The initiative, tagged “Strengthening Last Mile Connectivity: VSAT Capacity Building for Enugu State Communities”, is a part of the federal government’s NIGCOMSAT Youth Empowerment Programme.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, in an address, stated that the training was in line with NIGCOMSAT’s mandate of bridging Nigeria’s digital divide.

Egerton-Idehen, who was represented by NIGCOMSAT’s Head of Sales, Mr Ibiye Ukoko, said NIGCOMSAT remained the backbone of national digital infrastructure and a key enabler of the country’s Digital Economy Policy.

Quoting him, “This programme is a core part of our mission to build a digitally empowered and future-ready Enugu State. By equipping these youths with VSAT skills, we are strengthening the state’s capacity to deploy satellite connectivity across communities where terrestrial infrastructure is weak or nonexistent.”

According to him, NIGCOMSAT supports broadband expansion by delivering high-availability internet to remote areas, providing backhaul services for telecom operators, and powering critical sectors.

He stated that VSAT-based connectivity would improve e-governance, bolster e-learning and telemedicine, support SMEs and digital businesses, as well as provide a resilient communication infrastructure.

The Special Adviser to the Enugu State governor on SMEs and Digital Economy, Mr Arinze Chilo-Offiah, applauded NIGCOMSAT for investing in Enugu’s human capital.

Offiah, represented by the Senior Programmes Manager at the Enugu SME Centre, Mr Salem Emmanuel, said the initiative was a strategic step towards empowering the state’s youth with globally competitive digital skills.

Quoting him, “This programme is more than a training; It is a gateway to future opportunities. Enugu remains committed to bridging the digital divide and building a workforce ready for tomorrow’s digital economy.”

He advised participants to take full advantage of the programme, adding that the knowledge gained will afford them a fast-expanding connectivity in the ICT services sector.

It was gathered that the training would end on November 28.