NIGER: Bandits Kill Four, Kidnap 11 After Release Of Kagara Abductees

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in fresh attacks in Kagara community, Niger state.

This came hours after suspected bandits freed 42 staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, on Saturday.

According to Daily Trust, 11 victims, including seven women, were also kidnapped in different villages.

The bandits first struck at Gidan Adamu, near Yakila, headquarters of Gunna district, before attacking other villages.

Since February, Kagara has been in the news over different cases of abductions.

Zamfara State also witnessed abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, on Friday.

The police had since launched a search and rescue operation for the kidnapped schoolgirls.