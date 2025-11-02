Niger Delta Environmental Crisis: Activists Demand Action

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Environmental advocates have expressed deep concern over the worsening environmental conditions in the Niger Delta, calling for immediate action to address the region’s ecological crisis.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oilwatch International in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Coordinator, Kentebe Ebiaridor lamented the devastating impact of pollution on the region’s ecosystem and its people.

Ebiaridor highlighted the stark reality of life in the Niger Delta, where the life expectancy is a mere 45-47 years, despite the region’s vast contribution to Nigeria’s wealth.

“We are totally dissatisfied with the state of the Nigerian environment. The life expectancy in the Niger Delta is between 45 and 47 years despite contributing so much to the nation’s wealth,” Ebiaridor said.

“There must be transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector. We are calling for an immediate clean-up of the entire Niger Delta.”

The environmental advocates are calling for an immediate clean-up of the entire Niger Delta, citing the health risks caused by gas flaring and oil pollution.

“Gas flaring is a major source of air pollution affecting millions of people in the region,” Ebiaridor said, urging the government and oil companies to take responsibility for their actions.

The group’s AGM, themed “Advancing Climate Justice in Nigeria: From Fossil Fuel to Fossil Freedom,” reflects their renewed commitment to advancing climate justice, environmental restoration, and sustainable energy solutions in the region.

He noted that they are pushing for a transition to renewable energy sources and an end to fossil fuel exploitation, which has ravaged the Niger Delta for decades.

Also speaking, Dr. Emem Okon, Executive Director of the Kebetkatche Women Development and Resource Centre, emphasized the growing role of women in advancing climate justice.

“Women are becoming more proactive in addressing climate change. Through the Women Climate Assembly, we are building capacity in renewable energy to empower women as green entrepreneurs,” Dr. Okon stated.

She added that women in flood-prone areas of the Niger Delta bear the brunt of climate change impacts and called for climate financing targeted at women and local communities.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advocate for sustainable energy, environmental restoration, and justice for affected communities in the Niger Delta and beyond.

The gathering brought together stakeholders, civil society groups, and community leaders to deliberate on strategies for addressing environmental degradation and promoting a cleaner, more resilient future for the Niger Delta.