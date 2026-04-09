Niger Delta Leaders Back Tantita, Urge Unity After NASS Nod

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Following Wednesday’s vote of confidence passed on Tantita Security Services Limited by the National Assembly, traditional rulers and community leaders in the Niger Delta have called for sustained support for the company in safeguarding oil and gas pipelines.

They noted that the company’s involvement in pipeline protection has brought noticeable improvements to oil-bearing communities.

Speaking on the development, the President-General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Christopher Akpotu, commended the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives for dismissing multiple petitions against Tantita, describing the decision as a step in the right direction for the Niger Delta.

Reacting to the committee’s findings on pipeline security, Akpotu urged stakeholders to prioritise collective economic benefits over internal disputes.

“That is the right way to go,” he said. “There are many opportunities in the oil and gas sector. We should focus on how to derive more benefits rather than fighting over what has already been allocated.”

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He warned that persistent infighting among communities could allow external interests to take over opportunities meant for host regions.

“At the end of the day, if we continue fighting, we give room to those who have no stake in our communities to take what rightfully belongs to us,” he added.

Akpotu acknowledged concerns about uneven distribution of benefits but maintained that the surveillance contract has delivered tangible gains, particularly for youths.

“The truth is that many communities and youths have benefited from the surveillance contract. It may not be evenly distributed, but the impact is evident,” he said.

He, however, called on Tantita to adopt a more inclusive approach by engaging traditional rulers, community leaders and youths to ensure fairness and sustainability.

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“Going forward, Tantita should bring all stakeholders together and ensure a more equitable distribution of opportunities,” he added.

Similarly, the President-General of the Ughelli Descendants Union, Sam Akpemegi, praised the company’s performance since the commencement of its operations, noting that it has significantly improved security in the area.

“They have done very well and improved security since they began operations,” he said, adding that the firm deploys both covert and overt strategies.

Akpemegi further disclosed that Tantita has engaged a large number of local youths, with its operations covering over 80 per cent of communities in the area.

“They have impacted both the palace and the indigenous people positively,” he said, calling for continued support for the firm.

In the same vein, the Odiologbo of Ofagbe Kingdom, HRM Engr. Ogaga Ikpoku, endorsed the National Assembly’s decision, describing it as timely and beneficial to peace and stability in oil-producing communities.

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He urged that the current momentum be sustained to consolidate gains in securing critical oil infrastructure and promoting development.

Also speaking, the Ovie of Great Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State and Chairman of the Host Communities Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (HOSCON), His Majesty King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, described the vote of confidence as a welcome development that reinforces trust in Tantita’s operations.

According to him, while there is always room for improvement, criticism should not be driven by blackmail or media propaganda.

“One of the reasons for the attacks against Tantita is its refusal to compromise professional standards in securing sensitive assets across the Niger Delta,” he said.

The monarch advocated the sustenance, renewal and expansion of the contract, noting that illegal bunkering persists in areas not yet covered by the company.

“Tantita is not the only firm handling such responsibilities. Why single them out?” he queried.

He added that his community has benefited significantly from the company’s presence, with over 60 indigenes employed.

“We have over 100 oil wells crisscrossing our community. This engagement has empowered our people and reduced crime and other social vices,” he said.

He stressed the need for stakeholders to prioritise peace and environmental sustainability in the region.

“If people cannot challenge oil bloc owners, import licence holders or lifting right operators, why target Tantita?” he asked.

He further called on the Federal Government to expand the company’s contract to deepen its impact across the Niger Delta.

Corroborating these views, a surveillance worker from an Isoko community in Delta State, Felix Onoriode, said the extension of Tantita’s operations to their area in 2024 has had a significant positive impact.

“Many of our youths who used to engage in crime have been taken off the streets because the contract created jobs for them. They now earn monthly salaries while helping to secure oil assets and products,” he said.

He dismissed calls for decentralisation of the contract, attributing them to selfish interests.

“For instance, Tantita is not owned by an Isoko man, yet those employed in our locality are our people. There is no need to change a winning team. Allowing Tantita to handle the contract has improved efficiency, reduced bureaucratic delays and ensured clearer lines of responsibility. Decentralisation will only create confusion,” he added.

Onoriode noted that improvements in crude oil output and the decline in pipeline vandalism since Tantita’s engagement further justify the continuation of the contract.

Explaining the National Assembly’s position, the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Ugochinyere, said all petitions and complaints against the firm were subjected to rigorous scrutiny but lacked merit.

“There is no credible evidence to sustain any of the allegations. Accordingly, all complaints against Tantita are hereby dismissed,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Senator Agom Jarigbe, stressed the need for policy consistency, warning against disrupting a system already yielding results.

“Disrupting a system that is already delivering results would be counterproductive. Our responsibility is to ensure stability,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said improved pipeline security has helped boost Nigeria’s oil production to about 1.8 million barrels per day, up from previous lows.

He noted that illegal tapping points have largely been dismantled, while crude deliveries to export terminals have improved significantly, recalling that production had previously declined sharply due to widespread oil theft.

According to the Speaker, the surveillance arrangement has also created employment for thousands of youths in the Niger Delta, many of whom were previously involved in agitation, thereby providing alternative livelihoods and strengthening community participation in asset protection.

He added that Nigeria had previously lost between 10 and 30 per cent of its crude oil output to theft annually, costing billions of dollars and weakening its position as a reliable oil producer.

Tajudeen explained that the Federal Government introduced the pipeline surveillance framework, incorporating private security operators and community-based structures, to address these challenges and improve collaboration across stakeholders.

“It was within this context that the federal government introduced the pipeline surveillance contract, including the engagement of private security actors and community-based structures,” he said.