Niger Delta Women Urge FG To Conduct Health Audit Amidst Environmental Pollution

Women in the Niger Delta region have taken a bold step by urging the Federal Government to conduct a comprehensive health audit to address the growing health challenges faced by women in the area.

The call was made during the Women’s Climate Assembly held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which brought together environmentalists, women impacted by oil spills, gas flaring, deforestation, and mining activities, as well as international partners advocating for women’s inclusion in climate decision-making.

The assembly, themed “Promoting Women’s Critical Role in Climate Change Mitigation Initiatives”, highlighted the urgent need for women to take the lead in responding to the growing impacts of climate change on their communities.

Emem Okon, Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, emphasised that the region has been plagued by environmental pollution, which has introduced numerous health challenges for residents.

According to Okon, a recent study revealed that 80 women from Otuagbagi who underwent blood tests had hydrocarbons in their blood system, exceeding the World Health Organisation’s permissible limit.

This alarming finding, she said, underscores the need for immediate attention to the health concerns of women in the Niger Delta region.

The women at the assembly demanded that the Federal Government take concrete steps to address the health implications of environmental pollution in the region.

One of the participants, Blessing Chinemerem, Executive Director of Chinemerem International Foundation, emphasised the need for inclusivity, particularly for women with disabilities, in climate change initiatives.

She said, “If I am to speak with the President, I will speak about the inclusivity of persons with disabilities, especially women with disabilities, in climate change, and I will tell him to carry out seminars and programmes that will carry the women along.

“There is a way that technology can help us alleviate this crisis, and the government can come in and give us funds as community people and women in general in the country and build us on that platform by training us in using technology to alleviate this climate crisis in our environment as women.

While no government official was present at the assembly, the women’s plea is expected to resonate with the Federal Government, which has claimed to be working to address the challenges of environmental pollution and climate change.