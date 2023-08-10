NIGER: Falana Reveals Cause Of Military Coups In West Africa

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused former colonial regimes of causing the coup d’etat situations in West Africa.

He alleged that the successive undemocratic change of governments in the region is associated with the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the region by former colonial regimes.

Falana made this known in a communique on Thursday amid the meeting of the Economic Community of West Africa States leaders chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We have confirmed that another principal cause of change of governments in West Africa is the reckless exploitation of the natural resources of the member states of the ECOWAS by former colonial regimes and their allies.

“Such exploitation is compounded by the control of the national economy by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The implementation of the anti people’s policies of the foreign forces has continued to increase the poverty of the entire people of the region.”

He urged the ECOWAS leaders to end the crude exploitation of natural resources as a preventive measure against possible coup d’etat while empowering its people to control the commonwealth of member states in accordance with Article 21 (1) of the Charter which provides that “All peoples shall freely dispose of their wealth and natural resources. This right shall be exercised in the exclusive interest of the people. In no case shall a people be deprived of it.”

Falana referenced the fact that Nigeriens trooped out to celebrate the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum.

He added that such development was a direct product of people’s rejection of failed leadership which, over the years, allows the exploitation of the region’s natural resources to the detriment of respective countries.

“Out of frustration with civilian governments, unemployed youths and victims of human rights abuse usually troop to the streets to celebrate coup plotters,” he stated.

He also urged ECOWAS to amend its binding treaties and laws to forbid unconstitutional tenure elongation by elected presidents.

Historically, most of the countries in West Africa were former colonies of Britain and France.