Niger Gov Vows To Hunt Down Bandits, Informants

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Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, says his government is ready to confront bandits and their informants.

The governor made this known on Thursday in a video in circulation, in which he warned bandits, informants and those harbouring them to reveal their identities to the security agencies.

The governor had visited Borgu Local Government Area in Niger State where he had a chat with the Emir over the bandits’ disruption of schooling and farming activities.

He stressed the impact of insecurity on education and agriculture in the state, saying banditry had disrupted schooling and farming activities and had drawn the state backwards.

However, Bago disclosed that his government had received support from the federal government and foreign partners to strengthen operations against the terrorists.

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“I’m warning you all, I swear to God Almighty, we are now fully ready to confront bandits and we have started. We have gotten enough support from the Federal Government of Nigeria and the foreign governments to do the needful.

“I was in Borgu three days ago and I told them but they thought I was joking. But the way and manner I spoke to them, they should understand that it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

Bago urged residents to join hands to rid the state of the menace and not to hide bandits or their informants, and to provide information to the security agencies.

He disclosed that the government had technology in place to monitor communications linked to criminal activities, accepting personal responsibility for actions against informants in the course of operations.

“Don’t hide them, don’t hide informants or any suspects in your houses and forests. Give us information and we will pick them up.

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“Niger State’s agriculture and education have been hampered. Students no longer attend boarding schools and this has drawn us backwards.

“For the informants present here, we have gadgets capable of tracking and monitoring your calls and if we discover you spoke or were in communication with bandits or anyone on our wanted list, we would add you to the list of wanted bandits and informants.

“If any informant goes missing, I, Bago, am responsible for their disappearance. I swear to Almighty God to hold me responsible. If you know any informants and you are here, I, Bago, will hunt you down,” he said.