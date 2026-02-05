Niger Govt Approves Free Cancer Diagnostics, Scales Up HPV Vaccination

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Niger state government has approved free cancer diagnostic services for suspected cases across designated public health facilities in the state, as part of activities marking the 2026 World Cancer Day.

Dr Murtala Muhammad-Bagana, Commissioner for Health, disclosed this during the commemoration of the global health day, celebrated annually on Feb. 4. in Minna on Wednesday.

The theme for the World Cancer Day 2026 is “United in our goals, Unique in our needs.”

Bagana said the approval was aimed at removing one of the biggest barriers to early cancer care, adding that many cancer-related deaths were linked to late diagnosis caused by the high cost of medical tests.

“Many patients do not die because treatment is impossible, they die because diagnosis comes too late due to inability to pay for tests,” he said.

According to him, early diagnosis remains the most powerful weapon against cancer, especially in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

The commissioner described cancer as a growing public health threat, stating that Nigeria records over 102,000 new cases annually, with about 72,000 deaths each year.

He added that global cancer deaths were projected to rise to 13.1 million by 2030, with nearly 70 per cent occurring in low and middle-income countries.

Bagana said that although Niger lacked a population-based cancer registry, facility data showed a steady rise in cases, from 59 in 2016 to 102 in 2022.

He identified breast, cervical and prostate cancers as the most prevalent in the state, attributing the trend to low awareness, limited screening services, cultural barriers and poor health-seeking behaviour.

The commissioner said the state government, under the New Niger Health Agenda of Gov. Umaru Bago, was implementing reforms to prioritise prevention, early diagnosis and treatment across all levels of healthcare.

He disclosed that since 2022, the state had scaled up cervical cancer and HPV prevention services across several local government areas, including Chanchaga, Paikoro, Suleja, Bosso, Gbako, Borgu, Kontagora, Lapai and Mokwa.

“Over 22,000 women have been screened, more than 300 treated using the Screen-and-Treat approach, and VIA/VILI services established in primary healthcare centres and hospitals,” he said.

Bagana also said a dedicated cervical cancer unit had been established at the Jummai Babangida Aliyu Maternal and Neonatal Hospital, Minna.

He further revealed that 444,659 girls aged nine to 14 years had been vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), describing the exercise as one of the most effective cancer prevention strategies.

He acknowledged the support of development partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), the National Taskforce for Cervical Cancer Elimination and the RAISE Foundation.

He said collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, CHAI, the Parker Institute and global pharmaceutical partners had also led to the Innovative Cancer Medicine Demonstration Project, which introduced advanced immunotherapy into Nigeria.

Bagana, however, identified late presentation, high cost of care, rural access gaps and out-of-pocket expenses as persistent challenges in cancer control.

He said the state would, beyond the World Cancer Day activities, strengthen primary healthcare, expand awareness campaigns, recommence HPV screening for women of reproductive age and provide free mammograms, clinical breast examinations and cervical cancer services.

The commissioner noted that about 40 per cent of cancers were preventable and urged residents to avoid tobacco use, maintain healthy lifestyles, get vaccinated, and participate in regular screening.