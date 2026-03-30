Niger Govt Hit By Resignations Over 2027 Race

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Niger State has been hit by a wave of political resignations following the expiration of a directive issued to appointees seeking elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

The directive, handed down by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), required all political appointees with political ambitions to step down on or before March 23.

In compliance with the order, two commissioners and a senior programme coordinator have formally exited the administration before the deadline elapsed.

Those who resigned include the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hajia Ladidi Rakiya Bawa Bosso, and the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Alhaji Haruna Arafat Abubakar Magaji.

Also stepping down is the Coordinator of the Rural Access and Mobility Programme (RAMP), Ibrahim Dada Bosso, who also served as chairman of the management committee of Niger Tornadoes Football Club in Minna.

Findings indicate that the trio resigned to pursue elective positions under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

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Dada Bosso and Hajia Bawa Bosso are both vying for the Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The seat is currently occupied by an APC lawmaker, Alhaji Yussuf Kure, setting the stage for an intra-party contest.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Arafat Abubakar Magaji is expected to challenge the incumbent representative of Suleja-Gurara Federal Constituency, Alhaji Tanko Lokoja of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The resignations underscore growing political realignments within Niger State as preparations for the 2027 elections begin to take shape.