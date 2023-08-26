NIGER: Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry Dismisses Reports Of Ambassador’s Expulsion By Junta

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to reports claiming that the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, Mohammed Sani Usman, was given 48 hours to leave the country.

Several news platforms (not THE WHISTLER) had reported that the Nigerian and France diplomats were on Friday, 25th August, 2023 expelled by the military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

But the Ministry, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Francisca K. Omayuli, described the news as false.

The statement did not disclose whether the Nigerian Ambassador to Niger was still in the country but asked the public to disregard the news of the expulsion of the Nigerian representative.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that this information is false and as such should be disregarded.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria warns against the circulation of unverified information capable of jeopardizing the ongoing mediation efforts by ECoWAS in the political impasse in Niger,” she added.

The coup leaders expelled the French diplomat in the country on Friday, citing alleged behaviour that is against Niger’s interest.

But the French government rejected the ultimatum, insisting it would never recognise the coup plotters.