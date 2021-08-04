NIGER STATE: ‘Bandits Picked Either Husband Or Wife During Kidnap Of 8’

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Shehu-Rekep-deputy-of-an-armed-group-of-bandits-in-Nigerias-northwestern-Zamfara-state.j
Shehu Rekep, deputy of an armed group of "bandits" in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state, contends they have taken up crime because government hasn't protected their livelihood as herders.

Kidnappers have reportedly invaded a community in Niger State where no fewer than eight residents consisting of either a wife or husband were taken from different homes.

The fresh attack on Agwan Fulani in Kwakwashi community in the state happened on Tuesday, with the kidnappers said have repeatedly fired gunshots throughout the operation.

The kidnappers had earlier abducted nine persons but one reportedly escaped with an injury and was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, The Punch quoted sources to have said.

The remaining victims including a hotel manager and two guests were said to have surrendered their phones at the behest of the bandits.

“In a family, they took a brother and sister; they went from house to house and picked one each. They would either take the wife and leave behind the husband or they take the husband and leave behind the wife,” the medium quoted the source to have said.

The state’s police spokesperson Abiodun Wasiu confirmed the incident, saying that a tactical team has being deployed for search and rescue of the victims.

This incident came 65 days after bandits abducted over 100 students from the Islamic primary and secondary schools in Tegina, Niger State.

The students have yet to regain their freedom.

