NIGERIA: 10 Judges Left As Federal High Courts To Embark On 57-Day Vacation

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has announced that Annual Vacation for the Year 2022 will commence from Monday, the 25th day of July, 2022 to Friday, the 16th day of September, 2022.

Tsoho stated in a notice made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday that 10 vacation judges will be around only in the Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt divisions to handle cases of “extreme” urgency.

THE WHISTLER observed that the number of vacation judges increased from 6 in 2021 to 10 in 2022.

The notice signed by Catherine Oby Christopher, Ph.D Asst. Director Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria reads in part:

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“This is in order for Hon. Judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.

“The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 19th of September, 2022.

“During the vacation, only the Core Judicial Divisions (Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt) will as usual remain functional for the Litigating public to approach Division nearest to them.

“It is crucial to stress that during the vacation, only cases of EXTREME URGENCY, such as Arrest of Ship(s) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be ordinarily entertained.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow Lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.”

The Vacation Judges for 2022 annual vacation are listed below:

“ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed

Hon. Justice E. Nwite

Hon. Justice N.E. Maha

“LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION:

Hon. Justice D. E. Osiagor

Hon. Justice I.N. Oweibo

Hon. Justice A. Aluko

Hon. Justice T.G. Ringim

“PORT – HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION:

Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua

Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed

Hon. Justice S.I. Mark.