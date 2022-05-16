Nigeria, 13 Other Countries Compete In Trade Promotion Award

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been nominated alongside 13 other Trade Promotion Organisations for the 2022 World Trade Organisation (WTPO) awards for excellence in trade promotion.

In a statement released on Monday by Mr Ndubueze Okeke Head, Corporate Communications NEPC, it said Nigeria is poised to compete for the award with other countries.

He said the NEPC has been shortlisted along with Apex Brazil, Jamaica Promotion Corporation, Qatar Development Bank-Tesder and Saudi Export Development Authority.

The WTPO Award which is scheduled to hold on 17th May, 2022 in Accra, Ghana is open to all national TPOs.

The statement said, “NEPC acknowledged WTPO as it recognizes excellence in providing trade support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs to become competitive in international trade.

“In 2018, Nigeria, through NEPC won the award for the ‘Best initiative to Ensure that Trade is Inclusive and Sustainable”.

The NEPC won that category with its Zero to Export initiative which builds capacity of would-be exporters and SMEs on export procedures and documentation as well as provide practical training on product sourcing and market access.

The NEPC said that the initiative had trained 560 SMEs.

The International Trade Centre Executive Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton said, “At a time when small firms have been hit by supply chain disruptions, climate change crises and other socio-economic challenges, it important to show inspiring models that connect small firms to Trade opportunities that are Inclusive and sustainable”.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak will represent Nigeria at the Award Ceremony in which Austria, Canada, Malaysia, Tanzania is competing in the “Best use of Information Technology”.

Sri Lanka, Republic of Korea, Netherlands and Zimbabwe will compete eagerly for the “Best initiative to ensure that trade is inclusive and sustainable category”.