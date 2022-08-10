NIGERIA: 160 Million Residents At Risk Of Yellow Fever – WHO

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The World Health Organisation has revealed that yellow fever poses a threat to 160 million Nigerian residents.

The WHO said with Nigeria’s population of about 200 million, the figure makes up around 25 percent of all the people at risk in Africa.

Yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the yellow fever virus, an RNA virus that belongs to the family Flaviviridae.

The “yellow” in the name refers to jaundice that affects some patients.

Symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.

The Medical Officer, WHO Nigeria, Dr. Anne Eudes Jean Baptiste, said, “Yellow fever is dangerous because a small percentage of patients will go through a more toxic phase of the disease. By then, they will experience fever, and have a system failure, mainly in the kidney and liver. They may experience bleeding coming from the mouth, nose, and eyes and within 7 to 10 days, half of them will die.”

The WHO also said Nigeria is at risk of both urban and sylvatic (jungle) exposure to the disease.

Sylvatic exposure is the transmission of yellow fever from mosquitos that have bitten animals and non-human primates.

Workers in mining and agriculture sectors are particularly vulnerable to this type of transmission.

In 2017, there was a resurgence in yellow fever in Nigeria after 15 years. This was due to gaps in the detection of the disease rather than lack of transmission of the virus and the cyclical nature of sylvatic transmission. As surveillance and laboratory testing have been strengthened, improved information about the distribution of the disease in humans has become available.

WHO, however, said Nigeria has vaccinated over 45 million people against yellow fever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, there is strengthened surveillance for the disease.

“We have reference laboratories in the country that have been strengthened and are being supported and assessed to make sure they are meeting all the performance parameters in terms of sample collection and referral to our reference labs in Abuja.

“Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have given out over 66 million doses in 2020 and 2021 to protect people from yellow fever outbreaks. This achievement has been possible through routine immunization, as well as mass vaccination campaigns that identify gaps in the population and proactively target vulnerable communities,” he said.