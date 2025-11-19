Nigeria, 3 Others Account For Half Of Global Maternal Deaths – UNFPA

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said addressing health financing gaps and strengthening data and accountability mechanisms, among others, are critical to crashing Nigeria’s high maternal and neonatal mortality rate.

The Technical Specialist for Reproductive and Maternal Health at UNFPA Nigeria, Lordfred Achu, stated this on Wednesday at the ongoing 66th National Council on Health in Calabar.

Achu also called for political will, socio-cultural reforms, women’s empowerment, and stronger health systems to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in Nigeria.

The conference was themed, “My health, my right: Accelerating universal health coverage through equity, resilience, and innovation.”

Achu, who spoke on the topic “The critical missing link in crashing maternal and neonatal mortality in Nigeria,” said the persistent issues such as limited female autonomy, inadequate health infrastructure, shortages of skilled personnel, and poor inter-sectoral coordination have continued to hinder maternal health progress.

His remarks came amid the country’s continued struggle as one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world.

Advertisement

The 2025 Nigeria Health Statistics Report released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare showed that Nigeria recorded an estimated 20,811 maternal, neonatal and under-five deaths between January and September 2025.

The report revealed that in the first quarter of the year (January to March), the country recorded 1,244 maternal deaths, 1,706 neonatal deaths, and 3,820 under-five deaths.

In the second quarter (April to June), the country recorded 1,232 maternal deaths, 1,809 neonatal deaths, and 3,672 under-five deaths, while in the third quarter (July to September), it recorded 1,213 maternal deaths, 1,900 neonatal deaths, and 4,215 under-five deaths.

The data further highlighted the top 10 leading causes of maternal deaths to include, maternal complications, cardiovascular diseases, malaria, cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes mellitus, sepsis, anaemia, tuberculosis, and neonatal complications.

It also highlighted diarrhoea, malnutrition, pneumonia/acute respiratory infections, anaemia, meningitis, sepsis, severe malnutrition or hunger, septicaemia, tetanus, and hypoxaemia as the top 10 causes of neonatal and under-five deaths.

Advertisement

The report further underscored the urgent need for coordinated action to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths.

According to UNFPA, reducing maternal and neonatal mortality requires more than just medical interventions.

Achu said political will must be accompanied by sustained coordinated multisectoral investment, innovative ideas, sustained healthcare facilities and persistent human resources for health challenges.

He also pointed out that the shortages, and an uneven distribution of skilled personnel contributes largely to substandard care.

Achu urged Nigeria to enforce girl-child education, empower women to make informed health decisions, actively engage communities and religious leaders, integrate maternal health discussions into existing women’s groups and associations, involve men through community dialogue, and support advocacy initiatives such as the maternal mortality movement to reduce maternal deaths.

“Enforce the girl-child education, empower women, engage the communities and religious leaders. Integrate discussions on maternal health in existing women’s groups, discussions and associations, engage men, and encourage community dialogue,” he pleaded.

Advertisement

Achu further revealed that from UNFPA data, Nigeria, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Pakistan account for nearly half of all global maternal deaths, with Nigeria ranking among countries with very high maternal mortality ratios, between 500 and 999 deaths per 100,000 live births.

According to him, Nigeria records one maternal death every seven minutes. At the same time, millions of women still face barriers to care due to poverty, ignorance, cultural taboos, and limited access to health facilities.

“Our maternal mortality ratio is very high, and the adolescent fertility rate is also very high. Some figures that we found are 106 births per 1,000 women.

“We noticed that 24 million girls get married before the age of 18. The modern contraceptive prevalence rate is 15 per cent, and the unmet need for family planning is 21 per cent. The fertility rate is 4.8 births per woman.

“So our contraceptive prevalence is low, and this is actually in a way contributing to maternal death,” he said.

He called for urgent addressing of the underlying issues so as to achieve significant reductions in maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.