Nigeria @63: Nigeria’s Leadership Must Be ‘Worth Our Pride Not Embarrassment’ – Atiku

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hit the country’s political leadership which he said must be worth the “pride of Nigerians not telling embarrassment.”

Atiku in his independence day statement said Nigerians must not give up but work hard to rescue the country from its current predicament.

Although he did not mention the current president, Bola Tinubu, his fierce rival, Atiku has often criticise him for being an embarrassment to the country especially during the presidential election campaign for his frequent gaffes.

He has in many occasions said Nigerians deserved better leadership and that Tinubu did not fit into that description.

In his statement on Saturday to commemorate this year’s independence day, Atiku recalled the glory days of the country and said today’s leadership headed by Tinubu has made Nigeria worse.

“While I enjoin us all to submit our strengths in faith to the Almighty God, we must be prepared to do our best to pull the country back from this point of uncertainty to a place of common safety,” Atiku enjoined.

He stated, “The event of this year’s Independence Day is coming at a time when the country is at a crossroads in many aspects of our national lives.

“Sixty-three years ago, when this great country acquired independence, it was upon the promise of abundant prosperity and the principle of social justice.

“As a nation, we have continued to struggle to manifest the dreams of our founding fathers in upholding the promises of shared prosperity and social justice.”

He lamented, “We have encountered great moments when the flag of our dear country flew tall on the global stage through the industry of our sportsmen and women, the prolific distinction of our academia and the top notch artistry of Nigerian talents in the global music scene.

“The talents and doggedness of young Nigerians who have refused to give up on the country are the inspiration for a greater future that we celebrate today.

“The energy of the Nigerian youth is a formidable force in the consternation of manpower and skills that power the global economy.”

“Across the globe, and in various fields of human endeavour, the youth of this country have proven to have the competence to rival any of their peers from any part of the world.

“That success – the gallantry of our youth – is the primal element of what we celebrate today as a nation.

“Therefore, for me, the challenge before us all is in ensuring that the political leadership in the country that we call home should be worthy of our pride as a people and not of telling embarrassment.”

Atiku further said, “Our democracy has triumphed so far due to the fidelity of our conviction that a democracy, when properly nurtured, should bring out the best in us and of us.

“As Nigerians, we are all not unfamiliar with the hardships in the economy, security, and other vital aspects of our society.

“I congratulate fellow Nigerians, alongside friends and well wishers of our dear country across the globe, and wish you a happy Independence Day,” Atiku said.