Nigeria: 74 Security Personnel Killed In 3 Months — Report

At least 74 security personnel have been reported dead in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 and the Nigeria Police Force recorded 33 out of the total fatality cases.

The report by SMB Intelligence, a security Think-tank showed that from April to June 2023, no fewer than 39 soldiers, two customs, and 31 vigilantes’ officers were reportedly killed.

Of the non-state actors that were murdered within the period in view, the security Tink-tank said 590 were terrorists, 53 were cultists, 28 were kidnappers, 13 were IPOB/ESN members, and 11 were armed robbers.

The total number of civilians killed within the period in view was 1,406.

According to the report, Borno State in North East Nigeria had the highest number of deaths – 470 while Benue followed with a total of 288 deaths and Plateau State with 231 cases respectively.

Others include Zamfara-195; Niger-173; Kaduna-128; Taraba-113; Narasawa-81; Imo-76; Sokoto -62; Kebbi-56; Rivers-47; Anambra-28; Yobe-22; Akwa Ibom-21; Oyo-20 and 21 other states with less than 20 cases of deaths.

By geopolitical zone, the North Central recorded the highest cases of death with 811 cases of death; North East was the second region with 617 cases of death; North West region had 477 cases of death standing as the third on the table.

The South East recorded 125 cases; South-South recorded 98 cases and South West had 78 cases of death respectively.

The total number of death in the Q2 of 2023 is 2,206, according to the report.

The collated record for the second quarter is a 7.47 percent difference from the recorded cases of death in the Q1 of 2023.

Between January and March 2023, at least 2,047 deaths were reported with no fewer than 100 security personnel killed. The Nigeria Police recorded 55 deaths, soldiers 17; DSS 18, NSCDC 10.

Another security Think-tank, Beacon Consulting analysed the cases of kidnap in Q2, 2023 by their geopolitical zones. According to the risk assessment organisation, a total of 289 cases were recorded in the North Central zone.

The North West recorded at least 287 cases of kidnap; South West recorded 45; South-South recorded 41; South East recorded 24 and North East recorded the lowest cases of kidnap respectively.

Beacon Consulting noted that there was a 54.2 percent decrease in the total kidnappings across the country compared to Q2, 2022.

“This puts the total percentage of kidnapping in northern Nigeria as of 2022 at 82.4 percent and 2023 at 84.5 percent signifying a 2.1 percent increase,” the organisation said.

Security expert and owner of Beacon Consulting, Kabir Consulting while speaking at a recently held webinar on “Security trends in Nigeria: Evaluating the first half of 2023”, identified the principal threats actors in the country as terrorism, armed conflict, organized crime, separatists and bandits.

He, however, noted, “Generally, there has been a decrease in fatalities and abductions compared to 2022″.

Highlighting best practices for improving national security, Audu Bulama Bukarti, a Senior Fellow at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change while speaking at the webinar, noted that the Nigerian government needs to do more on inter-agency and inter-governmental cooperation.

“We see a lack of coordination and synergy between the federal and state government, we see state governments granting amnesty to federal offenders. This should be addressed as it causes a bad situation and this should be avoided in the new administration,” Bukarti said.

He added that the government could bring up sustainable policies that would improve the economy, and food security to cut down the number of persons turning to crimes as a last resort.