Nigeria Air Begins Recruitment As Ethiopian Consortium Gets 49% Ownership

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Air Ltd, the new national carrier has begun recruitment exercise for key positions in the company.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Ministry of Aviation which is headed by Hadi Sirika.

The airline will be launching shortly with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed thereafter by B787 aircraft for International Operations.

It will begin with three initial aircrafts and thirty will be added in the next two years.

The airline will launch with a shuttle service between Abuja and Lagos to establish an affordable travel. But other domestic destinations will follow later, the ministry said.

Based on the governance structure, “Ethiopian Airlines Consortium was selected as preferred bidder, offering an owner consortium of three Nigerian investors, the MRS, SAHCO and the Nigerian Sovereign Funds (46 per cent), FGN 5 per cent and ET (49 per cent).”

However, it is expected that the Federal Executive Council will approve the ownership structure between six to eight weeks.

The ministry said the NCCA has approved the executives, Air Transport Licenses has also been issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“It is the overall shares capital around $300m, provided by the preferred bidders that will launch Nigeria Air to its full size of 30 aircrafts and international operation within the next two years,” the ministry said.

The airline was however funded by the 5 per cent FGN equity capital and no funding will be provided above the 5 per cent equity.

While announcing the recruitment, the aviation Ministry said the vacancies are open for: “experienced and current B737 Captains; experienced and current B737 First Officers; experienced and current B737 Senior Cabin crew and cabin crew and experienced and current B737 engineers (B1/B2 preferred).”

According to the Nigerian Air, the positions will be available shortly on the website, www.nigeriaair. While CVs are required to be sent to [email protected]