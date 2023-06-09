Nigeria Air: CSOs Urge Anti Graft Agencies To Probe Buhari, Sirika

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A civil society organisation, the Centre for Human Rights and Accountability Network, CHRAN, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to probe the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The CSO alleged that Buhari had a role in the alleged fraudulent launch of Nigeria Air.

The call was made in a statement signed by the CHRAN Chairman, Otuekong Franklyn Isong, and the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Comrade Vincent Aluu, in Akwa Ibom.

The statement said: “The launch which took place on the last day of the Buhari’s government, was criminal and aimed at defrauding the people.

“On May 26, 2023, Nigerians woke up to the news of the launch of a new national carrier, bearing the insignia of Nigeria Air with an Ethiopian Air registration number.

“CHRAN observes that 24 hours after the purported launch, the airline was seen among the Ethiopian Air fleet.

“According to the confession of the acting Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Captain Dapo Olumide; aviation industry stakeholders and the revelation of the Aviation Committee, House of Representatives, CHRAN is shocked that the launched airline was hired from Ethiopian Air for public display and that the exercise allegedly gulped over N140 billion without any tangible outcome.”

According to Isong, after a careful review of the process, CHRAN noted that the exercise was “fraudulent, intentionally designed to divert public funds, highly opaque, shrouded in secrecy, shoddy and capable of ridiculing and tarnishing the image of Nigeria before the international community if not properly investigated.”

He therefore called on the anti-graft agencies, to immediately invite Buhari for questioning, to explain to Nigerians his role in the entire “sham,” and how over N140 billion was allegedly spent on a fraudulent project.

He also called for the immediate arrest and investigation of the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and all those involved in the alleged scam to face the full wrath of the law if found wanting.