Nigeria Becomes First African Nation To Compete At IBSF World Cup

Nigeria has emerged as the first African nation to compete in the 2-Woman Bobsleigh event at the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup.

The breakthrough moment came as Nigeria’s dynamic duo, Simi Adeagbo and Kewe King, took to the ice in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, an iconic venue renowned for world-class winter sports.

For the first time in the World Cup’s long and prestigious history, Africa was represented in the 2-Woman Bobsleigh category.

Adeagbo and King delivered an inspiring performance, showcasing determination, courage, and exceptional athletic ability on one of the sport’s most challenging tracks. Adeagbo/King finished 25th in Cortina.

Cortina d’Ampezzo (RWH) — 2-woman bobsleigh Olympic and World Champion Laura Nolte earned a historic 26th World Cup victory to win the event.

Nolte and her brakewoman Deborah Levi won the IBSF World Cup in the 2-Woman Bobsleigh and can now look back on 21 victories in the 2-Woman and five in the Women’s Monobob.

In the first run, Nolte/Levi set the track record (56.98 seconds), the only run of the race under 57 seconds.

In second place in Cortina was Kaysha Love from the USA with her brakewoman Azaria Hill (0.77 seconds behind).

In the overall standings for the 2025/2026 IBSF World Cup, Laura Nolte (GER, 225 points) leads after the first of seven races, ahead of Kaysha Love (USA, 210) and Kaillie Armbruster Humphries (USA, 200).